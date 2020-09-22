Tuesday September 22, 2020 – Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has finally revealed who he will support for Presidency in 2022 between the indefatigable ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, and Deputy President William Ruto.

As it appears, the 2022 presidential marathon is a two-horse race between Raila Odinga who represents dynasties and the deep state and Ruto who represents the low cadre Kenyans commonly known as the hustlers.

In an interview with Milele FM’s Alex Mwakideu on Tuesday, Sakaja said that he will only support whoever his party, which he was a primary founder, will stand and say is their preferred candidate regardless of his popularity.

“I’ve heard all the noises surrounding 2022 presidential aspirations, some of the Jubilee members endorsing Raila Odinga while others on Ruto but on my side I will support any candidate which my party (Jubilee) will appoint even if they will appoint me,” Sakaja said.

“I’m one of the primary founders of the Jubilee party.”

“Nowadays I hear Mara Kuna Jubilee Asili na jubilee … I will work with DP Ruto for now because he’s my deputy president and that one is undisputed.” Sakaja added.

The super Senator also highlighted that he will declare his support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) once he reads it but he has a big problem with regional Governments because that will favor some old politicians.

The Kenyan DAILY POST