Wednesday, September 30, 2020-A good number of Nairobi County Government contractors and suppliers have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and resolve the silent war between embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, and Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General, Mohamed Badi.

According to contractors who spoke to a local daily, the ongoing cold war between Sonko and Badi has delayed payments at City Hall.

Also, many roads in the Central Business District are in a dilapidated state despite Nairobians paying taxes.

Concerned with the delays, the Nairobi County Assembly has today asked Sonko and Badi to come clean on when the projects will resume.

Sonko, who is barred from office over multiple corruption cases, is said to have refused to transfer funds to the NMS boss and this has brought a lot of issues in City Hall.

In February, Mr. Sonko transferred county functions of health, transport, public works, utilities, and ancillary services and county planning and development to the NMS.

However, attempts by the NMS to have all contracts falling under the transferred functions handed over to it have been futile, with Mr. Sonko insisting that the contracts the county government had with contractors before the agreement should be completed since they are not transferable.

