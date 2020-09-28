Monday, September 28, 2020 – Talented and sexy actress, Bridget Shighadi, has excited netizens after she shared her bikini photos while having a good time at the beach on Instagram.

The yummy mummy, who has become a household name over her role in the popular Citizen TV show, Maria, went on to say that she shared the bikini photos after her hubby, Nick Mutuma, gave her the green light.

“Nilikuwa nisipost bikini pics but mzee ameapprove so iko tu Sawa 😉” she wrote.

The lovebirds were in what looks like a baecation probably to celebrate Nick’s 32nd birthday.

The celebrity couple has been dating for over a decade and welcomed their firstborn daughter, Dua, back in February 2018.

See the photos below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.