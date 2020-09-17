Thursday September 17, 2020 – Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has been crowned as the elder of the Kamba community by elders.

The ceremony to crown Muthama as the elder was witnessed by hundreds of Kamba leaders who gathered at Muthama’s Mua home.

Also in attendance were Machakos Town MP, Victor Munyaka, Mwala lawmaker Musau Kawaya, Kitui East’s Nimrod Mbai and former legislator Gideon Ndambuki.

The delegation which also brought together other political aspirants resolved to work and campaign for Deputy President William Ruto for the 2022 presidential elections.

During the function, Ruto made a surprise phone call to check on how the function was fairing.

The second in command promised to work with the leaders for the benefit of the Kamba community stressing that his administration will offer a solid Kenya for all.

“Yesterday, I called Muthama and urged him to organise the meeting after which God willing we can see how you can come over so that we can work together to build a solid Kenya.”

“I very sincerely appreciate your support and I want to promise you I will not let you down.”

“I will set the date so we can talk face to face,” Ruto said.

