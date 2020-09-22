Tuesday September 22, 2020 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has welcomed a decision by Chief Justice David Maraga to advise President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament saying he saw this coming 15 months ago.

In June, 2019, Mutahi, who has since been recruited by the deep state to preach their gospel, predicted that Maraga will use the Two Third Gender Rule to kick out President Uhuru Kenyatta from power.

The controversial analyst claimed that the CJ is keen to use the gender rule constitutional requirement to send the Executive and Parliament home.

“This #NationMediaGarbage is not organic. It has a sponsor. What we should be talking about is the Maraga speech at Oxford. This man will dissolve parliament over the gender rule. And with the same stroke, he will send Uhuru home! The civilian coup never died,” Mutahi said.

On Monday 21st September, 2020, Mutahi’s words came to pass after the CJ advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament after it failed to enact the Two Third Gender Rule.

