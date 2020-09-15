Tuesday September 15, 2020 – The disquiet between Kenya and her East African neighbours continued to grow after Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli beat Kenya into signing a pipeline deal with Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni.

Uganda had initially planned to transport its oil through Kenya which hoped to land the deal and use it as a development platform.

Tanzania is expected to earn Ksh349 billion from the pipeline that is expected to create at least 18,000 jobs over the next 30 years.

Speaking on the issue, Uhuru, through the Petroleum Ministry dismissed allegations that Kenya stands to lose a lot after missing out on the deal.

“The deal has nothing to do with us.”

“They were always going to build a pipeline,” Petroleum Principal Secretary, Andrew Kamau, stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST