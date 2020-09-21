Monday September 21, 2020 – Renowned conman, Chris Obure, and his bodyguard, Robert Bodo Ouko, have been granted bail in the murder case they are facing for killing Nairobi gold conman, Kevin Omwenga.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, Justice Jessie Lessit ordered that Chris Obure be released on a Sh2 million cash bail and two sureties of a similar amount.

Obure’s bodyguard, Robert Bodo Ouko, has also been released on a Sh500, 000 cash bail and two sureties of the same amount.

Justice Lessit ordered the suspects not to contact the family of Omwenga or any of the witnesses in the case.

Obure and Ouko will also be required to deposit their travel documents in court and also file an affidavit showing where they will reside as the case is going on before being freed from custody

The Judge also ordered them not to handle firearms until the case is heard and determined.

