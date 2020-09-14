Monday, September 14, 2020 – DCI detectives have inched closer to solving the gruesome murder of a Nakuru businessman, who was found lying in a pool of blood inside his car, just outside his on September 8th.

The body of Charles Thairu Kinyanjui, 59, had deep cuts on the head and broken arms.

The deceased was rushed to hospital by his wife, Jacinta Wangari, 48, and his two children but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

However, in a shocking twist of events, detectives from the (DCI)have arrested the wife, her daughter, Margaret Thairu, 24, and two sons over the gruesome murder.

According to the detectives, the eldest son identified as Sospeter Kinyanjui, who is the key suspect, had been missing but he was arrested on Sunday.

Speaking on the case, DCI boss George Kinoti said:

“The arrest of the nuclear family members was effected after detectives found inconsistencies in the circumstances surrounding the murder, where the deceased was found in a pool of blood in his car parked outside the gate to his home, yet there were blood stains in one of the bedrooms which someone had attempted to clean,”

Sleuths investigating the shocking incident have since recovered the murder weapons that had been hidden in Bahati area where the eldest son is believed to have disposed them off and proceeded to burn his father’s bloodstained clothes.

The detectives also recovered several exhibits including two metal rods, a bloodstained iron file, remains of burnt clothes, several syringes and a cash savings tin.

Kinjanjui will be arraigned today (Monday 14) while the other three suspects are detained at Bondeni Police Station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST