Monday, September 21, 2020 – Sentiments by Jubilee Party Vice chairman, David Murathe, that Mt Kenya region will support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022 has generated a mild storm in the political arena.

Mumias East MP, Benjamin Washiali, faulted Murathe over his endorsement of Raila.

“Murathe’s sentiments confirm that he has lost the legitimacy to run the party.”

“He should take the bold step to resign and leave us to come up with our candidate,” said Washiali on Sunday.

The former National Assembly Chief Whip reiterated that the Jubilee Party was formed through the dissolution of 13 political parties, while Raila’s National Super Alliance also has its affiliate partners and therefore it will be wrong for Murathe to dictate to them who the flag bearer would be.

“We should be told the agenda of Murathe and his ilk.”

“I thought the handshake between President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga was to unite Kenyans and have an internal checking mechanism by allowing parties to speak freely without being compromised, but this is not the case,” he said.

Washiali’s sentiments were echoed by his Belgut counterpart, Nelson Koech, who said Murathe’s decision to endorse Raila Odinga in 2022 will fail terribly.

“Nowhere do leaders sit in a boardroom in Nairobi and endorse a candidate.”

“The mandate is with the people who will exercise their sovereign power…”

“We no longer have individuals sitting in Nairobi and endorsing a candidate,” Koech said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST