Wednesday, September 30, 2020- Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata has advised Deputy President William Ruto on how he can empower the youths who form the majority of the country’s population.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Kang’ata said Ruto is getting it all wrong by giving youth wheelbarrows and handcarts.

Kang’ata said empowerment is whereby the youths are given tenders so that they can manufacture goods and offer services.

He said they should not be given wheelbarrows, electrical appliances, and others but they should be given the support to manufacture these tools.

“Empowerment is when youth are given TENDER to manufacture products such as wheelbarrows, electronic appliances, etc.

“The only role of the Government is to provide an enabling environment, through subsidies of inputs for example by reducing the cost of electricity, Government should also provide protection and market assessment.

“Tax policy should trigger incentives to invest further.

“That is a recipe of magnificent GDP,” Kang’ata wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST