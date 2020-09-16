Monday September 16, 2020 – Popular Kikuyu community musician, Muigai wa Njoroge, has castigated Muranga Women Representative, Sabina Chege, and her Kiambu counterpart, Gathoni wa Muchomba, for using women to gain political relevance.

Last week, Sabina and Wa Muchomba paid women some few coins to protest over remarks by Emurua Dikkir MP, Johanna Ng’eno, and Kapseret’s Oscar Sudi about President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s family.

Addressing a Press Conference on Wednesday, Muigai faulted the two politicians for using women in political fights.

“What I have witnessed from some politicians is shameful,” he said.

“Bribing our mothers with Sh200 to engage them in political wars is total disrespect.”

“The war is for politicians and not for our mothers,” he added.

Muigai also addressed the issue of women at Kariobangi being homeless.

He said whoever put them in that situation, bearing in mind Covid-19 and the cold season, showed they have no respect for women.

He said no female politician demonstrated or threatened to undress.

“Gikomba fires have been happening and I have not seen them (Sabina Chege, Gathoni wa Muchomba) or even (Laikipia’s) Cate Waruguru demonstrating,” he said.

“Let not our parents be misused while fighting for politicians.”

“Let our parents stay home peacefully.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST