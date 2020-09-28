Monday September 28, 2020 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has told President Uhuru Kenyatta not to waste Government resources campaigning for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, in Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Sunday, Gachagua said the Mt Kenya electorate cannot support Raila Odinga because he is a selfish man who is only interested in power.

“Huyu mtu was kitendawili, sisi watu wa Mlima Kenya tumekataa yeye na baba yake tangu wakati wa mwanzo. na sisi huyo mtu tumejaribu kulazimishwo mambo yake na tumekataa. Tumekataa ata tukiwekelewa bunduki,” Gachagua said.

“Sisi na hao wengine tumetishwa tumefungiwa accounts za benki na ata tunapelekwa kwa DCI ati tukubali Raila Odinga lakini tumekataa,” Gachagua added.

The outspoken MP claimed that they have been threatened, their bank accounts closed and have been taken to DCI for them to support Raila Odinga who is not sellable in Mt kenya.

Uhuru is planning to betray his deputy, William Ruto, in 2022 and endorse Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

