Tuesday September 22, 2020 – MPs and Senators have united and moved to court to challenge Chief Justice David Maraga’s advice to President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament.

The lawmakers through the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) chaired by National Assembly‘s Speaker, Justin Muturi, said Maraga’s advice was premature and unconstitutional.

“The commission regrets that the Chief Justice appears to be willing, even eager to plunge the country into a constitutional crisis without exercising the wisdom and circumspection that is expected of the high office he holds,” Muturi said in a statement.

Muturi, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said Parliament should not be used as a punching bag, further adding that it was ‘unrealistic’ to call for its dissolution for failing to enact the gender law.

“We must not lose sight of the real challenges in implementing this matter and turn Parliament into a punching bag on account of gender parity,” he said.

The case was filed at the High Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST