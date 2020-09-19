Saturday September 19, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, dispelled rumours that leaders from Mt Kenya held a night meeting at Thika Greens to exclusively discuss President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession plan.

In a statement on social media, Kuria stated that the leaders discussed the repositioning of core activities, following the new revenue formula that was agreed upon on Thursday, September 17th.

“Yesterday we kicked off a series of meetings as MPs and leaders from Mt Kenya region to discuss the repositioning of our core counties with the additional resources that will ultimately come with the new formula,” he stated.

Kuria added that such meetings will continue to take place in the next couple of weeks adding that other regions would also do the same.

“Sadly, when Mt. Kenya meets it’s followed by suspicion, misinformation, innuendo and propaganda.”

“There was no politics- absolutely none- at Thika Greens yesterday, let alone succession politics,” the legislator stated.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, who stated that the leaders met to bond as a region, work over internal divisions and come together on common issues about the Mt. Kenya region.

“I was present at this meeting. We did not discuss anything to do with the 2022 Presidency. In fact we didn’t discuss 2022 elections at all,” he stated.

Ngunjiri said that leaders from the region will continue meeting to discuss matters that were helpful to residents in the area.

Kuria and Ngunjiri’s statements were contrary to those made by some of the other leaders who were also in attendance.

Former Dagoretti South MP, Denis Waweru, stated that the meeting was timely to discuss matters ahead of the 2022 general elections.

He added that leaders in the region were in discussions that are aimed at drumming up support for the President.

However, Deputy President William Ruto’s allies did not attend the meeting since they were not invited.

The Kenyan DAILY POST