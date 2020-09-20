Sunday, September 20, 2020 – Controversial Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has made his first public appearance after spending several days in hospital battling Covid-19.

Kuria was spotted at the Africa Inland Church (AIC), Ziwani, on Sunday where he accompanied Deputy President William Ruto for the Installation Service of AIC Bishop for Nairobi area, Rev. Joshua Nzau Kimuyu.

This comes exactly 18 days since Kuria took to social media to announce that he was admitted at the Karen Hospital battling Covid-19 and urged Kenyans to adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines in curbing the spread of the virus.

“I really hope that beyond all the debate around Covid-19, all and sundry will not forget that Corona Virus is real. The worst thing we can do is to lower our guard!

“And above all let us remember our gallant front line workers- Not just doctors and nurses like but subordinate staff who put their lives in the line of danger to give care to Corona Virus patients.”

“If you are in a hospital bed- Like myself for the last 27 days here at Karen Hospital you witness first hand the amount of sacrifice they make amid very difficult circumstances. You learn to focus more on the virus and our front line workers, and less on side shows. We shall overcome COVID-19,” Kuria’s post read in part.

Interestingly, the vocal legislator was not wearing a face mask.

