Wednesday, 23 September 2020 – A Migori MCA is nursing injuries after she was assaulted by fellow MCAs at the County Assembly ahead of the planned tabling of an impeachment motion against Governor Okoth Obado.

Nominated MCA, Mary Ogodo, was rushed to hospital with a broken arm after she was caught up in the fierce fight involving the rowdy MCAs.

A video of the MCA crying like a toddler in the hospital after she was assaulted during the melee has emerged.

The fight was started by pro-Obado MCAs, who walked in when the house was in session and disrupted the session.

Watch this video of Mary Ogodo in hospital.

