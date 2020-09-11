Friday, September 11, 2020 – Singer Otile Brown has penned an open letter to President Uhuru over theft and mismanagement of music royalties at Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) and other the bodies tasked to collect royalties on behalf of musicians.

This is after an audit conducted by audit firm, Ronalds LLP, unearthed the rot in the CMOs, including suspected fraudulent transactions, poor record-keeping and the existence of ghost or duplicate members.

Otile’s bold message to Uhuru comes after fellow singer, Willy Paul, threatened to take the law into his own hands while demanding his dues.

“It’s so sad that the government has failed to help the artists! Yaani tunaibiwa tu na hawa wazeee MCSKK and the rest! We don’t work for you!! Some of us came from nothing like me and here you are, feeding your balls and ovaries with our money!!! Please if you see me, piga corner!!!

“We demand an explanation, not only that… plus all the money you’ve stolen ama mtajua hamjui!” fumed Willy Paul.

Read Otile’s letter to Uhuru below.

I feel youe pain my brother @willy.paul.msafi Hakika nimelia

Mheshimiwa Rais @ukenyatta heshima yako . Samahani! Nina machache ya kusema endapo yatakufikia Mimi ni msani Mzalendo wa mziki wa kizazi kipya toka hapa nchini nafahamika kama Otilebrown an

Kutokana na utafiti tunafahamu fika kua nchi hii yetu ya kenya 🇰🇪 ni nchi yenye changa moto za ukosefu wa ajira kwa vijana .Alhamdulilah! “ Wengine” tumejaaliwa vipaji vinavyotuwezesha kujipa kipato kidogo kupitia tasnia ya mziki , tumejitengenezea ajira bila usaidizi wowote wa

Serikali na bado huwa tunalipa ushuru inavyostahili bila kulalama …Chakusikitisha nikua bado hatupati tunachostahili , viongozi na wasimamizi wanatupora nakutudhulumu wakati wengi wetu tumetoka kwenye familia za kimaskini na tunategemewa kiasi kikubwa…

Swali langu ni wasimamizi wa MCSK baada ya kukiri na kukubali mashtaka, ni hatua gani watachukuliwa?? Tungependa kuona wamefungwa gerezani na mali zao kuchukuliwa na kurudishwa kwenye tasnia ya sanaa .. kama kweli tuna utu na tunataka mabadiliko kwenye nchi yetu.. Inauma sanaa mheshimiwa Rais @ukenyatta

Sahii kwanzia January inasemekana kuwa serikali inataka kuanza kututoza ushuru kupita mtandao wa YouTube ambao tumekua tukitegemea baada ya kutukata tamaa na viongozi waliokataa kutupatia haki yetu na kutudhulumu hadharani 🤦‍♂️ Bila woga. Nahisi umefika wakati wanatukatisha tamaa , tumetengwa na hakuna anayetujali hata kile kidogo cha kulisha familia zetu kinachukuliwa.

I love my country 🇰🇪 Mwenyezi mungu tusimamie

Mheshimiwa Rais @ukenyatta .. we’re not asking for anything from the government but to be given, what is rightfully ours .. please please please !!!! ”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.