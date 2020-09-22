Tuesday, September 22, 2020 – While majority of people only have a handful of sexual partners in a lifetime, this lady by the name Lisa Sparks is a proud holder of the world record for the highest number of men slept with in a single day.

The Polish actressset a new world record for having sex with the most men in a single day back in 2004.

She achieved this cringe-worthy record by sleeping with 919 men over 12 hours.

This means that she spent only 45 seconds with each man.

One of the women she was competing against was the former world record holder slept with 759 men in a day.

Lisa is a popular adult film actress who enjoys a huge following on social media.

Former US President Barack Obama is one of her followers on twitter.







