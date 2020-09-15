Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – Media personality, Betty Kyallo, has opened up about her plans to vie for a political seat in the 2022 General Elections.

The mother of one made the revelation during an interview on Churchill Show but she didn’t mention the seat she has set her eyes on.

When asked if she has ever had an interest in joining politics, Betty replied:

“It is in my plan, I have achieved everything I wanted to achieve so far and there are a few things I need to do; package myself and think about what it is that I want to run for, but I will do it.

“I’m not yet sure what I want to do but I will do it.

“I don’t want to start just mentioning names here, which title or leadership position but I will do it because I have something to offer and I also have young people who want young people to represent them…

“I am very certain that if God wants me to do it, you will see me on a ballot on a town near you.”

At the same time, Betty stated that she has closed the door on mainstream media because she feels she has accomplished everything she wanted to do on TV.

However, she revealed that she hopes to have her own Talk Show someday.

“For TV, I think I have done whatever I wanted to do on Mainstream, there is just one thing I want to do before I go into politics, I have always wanted to have a talk show like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres who are my role models in terms of the industry I am in. I have always wanted to have a stage where I have my audience, a beautiful stage…so am looking for people to sponsor me… I want to talk to real people”. She explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST