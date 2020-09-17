Thursday, September 17, 2020 – Media Personality, Anita Nderu, has sparked a heated debate on social media with her tweet on being pro-LGBTQ.

The former Capital FM presenter stated that she hopes her kids will never have to go through what she has gone through for being LGBTQ+.

“I hope my kids never have to go through what I have gone through for being LGBTQ+,” she tweeted.

The tweet has gone viral and stirred a frenzy on twitter with netizens wondering if she’s finally decided to come out of the closet.

However, others feel she is simply using the LGBTQ controversy to remain relevant given that she used to date a DJ of Indian descent and they used to share loved up pics online.

This is not the first time the sexy lass is raising a storm over her support for the LGBTQ.

Back in July, she sparked outrage after she hosted two gay guests on her online cooking show and they proceeded to talk about sex.

In her defense she wrote: “I will never be bullied into silence. As human beings, we have the right to refuse to be defined by what other people think; rather, we must define ourselves.”

“As people, we should celebrate our differences, encourage authenticity and wonder at the diversity of humanity.”

“We all have a right to love and be loved,”

See her tweet and reactions below.









