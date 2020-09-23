Wednesday, 23 September 2020 – When things were rosy, Maureen Waititu and her celebrity baby-daddy, Frankie, seemed to be the ultimate couple in town.

They would splash photos rocking matching outfits and enjoying vacations together but behind the scenes, their hyped relationship was crumbling like the Tower of Babel.

Maureen parted ways with Frankie over irreconcilable differences and after she learnt that he had moved on and impregnated socialite Corazon, she started washing his dirt in public.

Maureen accused Frankie of being a dead beat dad, allegations that he trashed through his you-tube channel.

Frankie broke down in tears while narrating how he gives his baby mama a weekly child support of Ksh 6,000, besides paying school fees of Ksh 150,000 for their sons.

The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that Maureen Waititu’s drama with Frankie is far from over and the ugly fight between the two is getting messy.

Maureen has reportedly barred Frankie from seeing their sons after he failed to pay monthly child support in August.

And Frankie’s mother has decided to teach Maureen a lesson for trying to mistreat her son.

Apparently, the house that Maureen resides with her two sons in Westlands is owned by Frankie’s family, his mother being the land-lady.

She has reportedly served Maureen Waititu with an eviction notice if she continues to deny her son the right to see his babies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST