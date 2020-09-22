Tuesday, September 22, 2020 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to abide by the constitution and dissolve Parliament as advised by Chief Justice David Kenani Maraga.

On Monday, the CJ advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament for failing to enact legislation to implement the two-thirds gender rule.

Maraga said that it was his constitutional duty to advise the President.

The CJ also said that his move to call for Parliament’s dissolution was propelled by six petitions filed by Kenyans after it failed to enact the law.

Sharing her thoughts about the issue, Karua lauded Maraga for making such a bold decision asking the President to honour the constitution by sending these greedy lawmakers home.

“There are no ifs or buts, the president @StateHouseKenya must dissolve parliament or cement his legacy as the president who subverted the constitution,” Karua, who is a former Justice and Constitution Minister, said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST