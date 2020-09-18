Friday, September 18, 2020 – NARC Kenya Party leader, Martha Karua, has excited netizens after she shared a photo of herself rocking a trendy t-shirt with her famous ‘I was not taught’ quote written on it.

The veteran politician, who is aptly described as the ‘Iron Lady’ due to her combative style of politics, uttered the now-famous four words during a recent interview with NTV’s Olive Burrows.

During the interview, Olive asked the former Gichugu MP why she usually goes against the grain and takes on tasks not culturally meant for women and Karua responded:

‘I was not taught’

The phrase has become so popular that some quick thinking entrepreneurs decided to print t-shirts with the quote.

Martha Karua shared a photo of herself rocking the t-shirt and netizens are talking.

See the photo below.

