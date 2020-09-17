Wednesday September 17, 2020 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has urged Mt Kenya region to be careful when electing a Presidential candidate in 2022.

In her response to city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi who had asked who is responsible for the collapse of businesses in Central Kenya, Gikomba and Eastleigh, Martha Karua said that President Uhuru Kenyatta is responsible for the collapse of small businesses in Mt Kenya region.

Karua said that the son of Jomo’s office was responsible for the unfortunate economic crises in the said regions.

“If we do an audit to determine who really killed small importers and traders from Central Kenya, Eastleigh and Gikomba between the years 2017-2020, 97% of the blame is taken by Kenya Bureau of Standards (KBS), 1% by my beloved Jubilee Party, 1% by the Office of The President and 1% by BBI politics…” said Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

In response, Martha Karua told Ahmednasir that the blame squarely lies with the president

“Spot on except that you got the percentages upside down on President,” Martha Karua told Ahmednasir.

