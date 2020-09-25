Friday September 25, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have reportedly shelved plans to receive the much-anticipated Building Bridges Initiative report.

This was after Chief Justice David Maraga threw the country into panic mode with his advisory to the President to dissolve Parliament for failing to enact the 2/3 gender laws.

This comes even as the BBI committee, co-chaired by Yusuf Haji and lawyer Paul Mwangi, stated that the final report is ready for presentation.

“I am not going to discuss the contents of the report, but I can confirm to you that it is ready for presentation to the President and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.”

“We are only waiting for an appointment to do so,” lawyer Paul Mwangi stated.

According to reports, the BBI committee was to hand over the report to Uhuru and Raila at the end of this month after postponing the original date of June 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The President and the former PM have now shifted focus to Chief Justice Maraga and his exceptional advisory to the President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST