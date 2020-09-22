Tuesday September 22, 2020 – For President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga’s advice to dissolve Parliament for failing to pass the two-third gender rule may just be a blessing in disguise.

This is after the two met last night to expedite the release of the Building Bridges Initiative report for Parliament to endorse it.

During the three hour meeting, Raila and Uhuru agreed to release the BBI report to the public on 10th of October at a public place either Bomas of Kenya or State House.

They also resolved last night that the BBI referendum will be passed by MPs to save time and resources and will not be subjected to the popular initiative.

The duo also agreed to defy Maraga as they resolved not to dissolve Parliament because of the 2/3 gender rule as the Chief Justice had advised.

Uhuru is also said to have convened top constitutional lawyers and his legal advisers to assess the impact of Maraga’s order to dissolve Parliament.

