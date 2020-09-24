Thursday, 24 September 2020 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, is married to a youthful and sexy lady called Phoebe.

Munya met his wife while working at Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s law firm and their friendship developed to love.

They then settled down as husband and wife and they are blessed with three children.

Phoebe occasionally shares photos getting mushy with her husband to protect her territory and probably keep off slay queens.

In this latest photo that has excited Netizens, Munya was spotted slaying in a pair of khaki shorts while showering his wife with love like a teenage girl.

Check out the beautiful photo of CS Munya goofing with his queen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST