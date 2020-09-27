Sunday, September 27, 2020 – Manchester City welcome Leicester City to the Etihad Stadium today for their first home game of the new campaign.

The Citizens kicked off the new season with a 3-1 victory away to Wolves while Leicester have won their first two matches of the season.

A 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion was followed up with a 4-2 triumph over Burnley last weekend, leaving the Foxes looking to win their opening three league games for the first time ever in top flight football.

Possible starting line ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ake, Mendy; Fernandinho, Rodri; Foden, Mahrez, Sterling; De Bruyne

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne; Mendy; Perez, Praet, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Prediction: Man City 2-1 Leicester City

Man City have not lost their opening home game of a top-flight season since 1989-1990 campaign and while they come up against a Leicester side that is high on confidence, we are backing Guardiola’s charges to bag all three points.

However, Jamie Vardy will likely score his customary goal against the Citizens.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

NL1 (13:15) Feyenoord v ADO Den Haag -1

SCP (14:00) Motherwell v Rangers -2

BE1 (14:30) Standard Liege v Wargem – 1

AT1 (15:30) Austria Vienna v Admira Wacker -1

NL1 (15:30) Utrecht v Waalwjk -1

EPL (16:00) Tottenham v Newcastle -1

EPL (18:30) Man City v Leicester -GG

DE1 (16:30) Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich -2

BE1 (17:00) Anderlecht v Eupen -1

CH1 (17:00) Servette v FC Basel –X2

SCP (17:00) Celtic v Hibernian -1

ES1 (17:00) Atletico v Granada-1

ES1 (22:00) Barcelona v Villarreal -1

GOOD LUCK and