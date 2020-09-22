Tuesday September 22, 2020 – Police in Bungoma County are hunting down a middle aged man who beat up a local musician for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler movement.

The musician identified as David Sakari of Webuye Juakali Band was attacked by “the handshake” man at a local hotel in Webuye.

In an interview with a local daily, Sakari claimed that his attacker, Bernard Wakamala, was a supporter of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s handshake.

He said the attacker hit him with a beer bottle and escaped

“He took a beer bottle and hit me on the head twice.”

“I bled profusely before friends took me to Webuye Sub-County Hospital, where I was treated and discharged,” Sakari narrated.

Bungoma East police boss, Valarian Obore, assured Kenyans that police had launched a manhunt for the suspect and called on them to maintain calm.

Sakari is a fierce campaigner of Deputy President in Western Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST