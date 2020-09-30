Wednesday, September 30, 2020-Makueni Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, has shared his views on Deputy President William Ruto’s kind gesture of donating wheelbarrows and handcarts to youths across the country.

For the last six months, the DP has been traversing the country giving wheelbarrows, handcarts, salon equipment, car washing machines, and tanks to thousands of youths countrywide.

Ruto’s donations have stirred a national debate with some politicians led by ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, pouring cold water on the donations saying they cannot help jobless youths.

On Wednesday, Governor Kibwana spilled the beans on Ruto’s biggest Secret agenda as far as the wheelbarrow donations are concerned.

According to Kibwana, Ruto is not interested in empowering Kenyans as he purports but instead, his agenda is to bond with the youths as he seeks to win over 2022.

“I don’t think Ruto’s main agenda is to dish out wheelbarrows etc. He is trying to bond with YOUTH. You see the Wheelbarrow game? Politics of Symbolism,” he wrote.

