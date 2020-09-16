Wednesday September 16, 2020 – The Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA) has asked Education Cabinet Secretary, Professor George Magoha, to pay non-teaching staff in schools with immediate effect.

Speaking yesterday, KUDHEIHA Secretary General, Albert Njeru, questioned why schools’ support staff were yet to receive payment despite the release of Sh12.5 billion from the National Treasury.

“We are being told Ksh12.5 billion was allocated to pay support staff and Board of Management teachers, the shocking bit is that workers are still struggling with the money yet to be wired to schools.”

“Professor Magoha, we plead that you look into the matter as workers are suffering despite the money being released from Treasury,” he stated.

He added that failure to pay the non-teaching staff will complicate the planned reopening in January due to arrears emanating from over six months of non-payment.

The Sec-Gen wanted an explanation as to why the money had not yet been sent to teachers and workers despite the Ministry of Education receiving the funds.

Njeru also cited non-teaching staff in Kisumu who were pleading for help after suffering due to lack of payment in the last six months.

The non-teaching staffs converged at the Kisumu Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground on Friday, September 11th to air their grievances claiming that the last salary they received was in April this year.

Magoha has also been on the spot over the payment of Board of Management teachers who claim not to have received payment.

