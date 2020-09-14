Monday September 14, 2020 – Talks on school reopening have hit a snag.

This was revealed by Education CS George Magoha.

Speaking on Monday, Magoha disclosed that the crisis meeting held by education stakeholders had not yielded any resolutions with regard to school reopening due to a number of factors.

He stated that there was still need for more consultations among the key players in the education sector.

“We have looked at all aspects and we, as stakeholders, have come to a consensus that indeed it is time to relook this process (the reopening of schools).”

“The doctors have told us the curve is flattening and so we should be prepared,” he stated.

CS Magoha stated that a larger stakeholders’ conference will be held later in the month before September 25, 2020, where a date for the reopening of schools would be announced.

“We have reactivated the smaller stakeholders group which we will engage with until Saturday when they shall present their findings to address smaller issues on reopening.”

“Decisions regarding the reopening of learning institutions may change as informed by reports obtained from the Ministry of Health, prevailing circumstances and increased knowledge of Covid-19,” he stated.

Magoha further addressed conflicting reports on the reopening of schools, stating that he will not be cowed by pressure from different quarters.

“All that was being said and printed in the newspapers were your opinions, there is only one bonafide spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, and that person, for the time being, is the Cabinet Secretary, who happens to be my most humble self,” Magoha stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST