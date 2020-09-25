Friday, September 25, 2020 – Controversial singer and businesswoman, Esther Akoth better known as Akothee, has taken to social media to lecture young women who think they can ‘trap’ a man into marrying them by falling pregnant.

The mother of five, who has been through hell and back, wants slay queens to know that not even pregnancy can keep a man if he doesn’t want commitment.

According to the self-declared president of single mothers, today’s men cannot be cornered with children.

She wrote:

“If only you knew how strong you are as a woman, then you will get off your pity party corner and do the necessary.

Gone are days when we cornered men with children, unfortunately, one man can impregnate 100 women in a year, and 1 woman can only get pregnant once a year.”

In the past, Akothee, who doesn’t shy away from sharing her experience with her old white baby daddies,warnedslay queens that they can never get rich by sleeping with old rich men popularly known as sponsors.

“A sponsor will invest in your life style, business class tickets ,five star hotels , expensive weaves 🤦, but try ask for capital for your business

“Very few will see a potential of investing in you ,for the fear of you being independent and dumping them, sponsors are also not stupid ,they know why you are with them 🤣🤣,

“So they hide the white ball very far , and when they dump you for another hot cake ,you fall like a rotten tree ,for they will want to take you back where they found you or worse.

“In fact some of them will even revert the things they gave you just to see you frustrated and begging sponsorship is a scam .be wise,” she wrote.

