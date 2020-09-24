Thursday, September 24, 2020 – Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, has asked Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, to stop copying his campaign strategies.

Speaking in Machakos town on Wednesday in a meet the people tour, Dr Mutua, who is also Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, claimed that Mudavadi had been blatantly copying his ideas, concepts and even sections of his political manifesto.

Mutua challenged Mudavadi to stop the vice and generate his own original ideas.

“In the past one year, my supporters and I have noticed that every time I go public with an idea, a concept and even part of my manifesto, a few days or weeks later, Mudavadi, comes out and says the same things or attempts to replicate what I have done,” Mutua said.

The County boss cited a quote he made during his recent speech while declaring his presidential bid as among slogans and ideas Mudavadi had picked to advance his political agenda.

“A few weeks ago, during my speech as I announced my 2022 candidature, I said that I was a “Safe Pair of Hands” with both national and county experience and that I was a neutral and balanced leader – what Kenyans need,” he said.

Mudavadi is yet to respond to Mutua’s accusation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST