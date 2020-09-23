Wednesday, 23 September 2020 – When Machachari actor, Baha, was a 10 year old boy, he had big dreams.

The talented actor was interviewed on Citizen TV when he was a little innocent boy with massive talent in acting and during the interview, he said that he had dreams of becoming a scientist.

But Baha seems to have buried his dreams of becoming a scientist.

These days, he is a Gengetone artist and an influencer.

This video that compares his dreams as a 10 year old boy and his current state is just funny.

The Kenyan DAILY POST