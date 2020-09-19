Saturday September 19, 2020 – Ex-ODM strategist, Eliud Owalo, has said Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat in the 2022 presidential elections.

In an interview with Nam Lolwe FM on Friday, Owalo who is also a former aide of Raila Odinga said he decided to join the Deputy President’s team because it has what it takes to win the 2022 presidential elections.

Owalo said he chose to back Ruto for presidency because there is no clear future in Raila’s candidature.

Owalo called on residents from the ODM leaders’ traditional bases to shift their thinking about the race.

He said signs were on the wall that Raila has lost support in Ukambani, Western and is also under threat at the Coast.

The political analyst said that there were also signs that those fronting the system may have also learnt that Raila is not sellable in Central.

“Let us be open-ended.”

“From the information I have, Raila is losing.”

“Let us get the best scenario and the options we can pursue in the event of failure,” Owalo said.

