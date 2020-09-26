Saturday September 26, 2020 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has challenged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to expel Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, from the outfit because he is a murderer.

Sharing his thoughts via social media on Friday after the lawmaker called Havi stupid for telling MPs to go home after Chief Justice David Maraga’s advisory on dissolution of Parliament, the LSK boss said as a Maragoli elder, he has cursed Babu Owino and he will not be re-elected in 2022.

“I got you out of trouble with the law twice when you abused President Uhuru Kenyatta and no lawyer wanted to be seen with you,” Havi reminded Babu.

“I hereby curse you as the King of Maragoli: you will not be re-elected to Parliament,” Havi added.

He further suggested that Babu should be expelled from ODM for having been charged with attempted murder.

“Those in favour of Babu Owino being recalled by the women of Embakasi for belittling the two-thirds gender requirement and being expelled by the party having been charged with attempted murder say yes,” Havi posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST