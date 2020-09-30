Wednesday, 30 September 2020-Talented Swahili TV journalist, Lolani Kalu, elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans after he pleaded for financial help.

The seasoned journalist, who has worked in the media industry for decades, gave his phone number on social media and urged well-wishers to come to his financial aid.

While some Kenyans contributed money to rescue him from financial distress, others accused him of squandering his money on alcohol.

However, Kalu has denied claims that he wasted money on booze.

Speaking in an interview, the 55-year-old father of four, said that his money got exhausted taking care of his family.

Kalu has been taking care of his elderly parents including his father who died last year.

Currently, he is taking care of his 90-year-old sick mother, while still providing for his wives and kids and other members of his extended family.

“I am not a drunkard. My money got exhausted the same way it can for any other Kenyan who has a lot of responsibilities loaded on his or her shoulders,” said Lolani Kalu.

