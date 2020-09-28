Monday, September 28, 2020 – There will be fireworks at Anfield tonight when Champions, Liverpool, host Arsenal in the Premier League.

The two sides have won twofrom two in the league so far this term, meaning that at least one of their perfect records must go today. Go here>>>

The Reds kicked off the new campaign with a 4-3 hard fought victory against Leeds United and followed it up with a 2-0 triumph against 10-men Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

On the other hand, the Gunners kicked off the new Premier League campaign in style as well, with 3-0 and 2-1 victories against Fulham and West Ham United respectively.

Head to Head Go here>>>

Liverpool have had an upper hand in this fixture in recent years, but their defeat in the reverse last season was their first in 10 league meetings with Arsenal, who could now win back-to-back top-flight matches against the Reds for the first time since September 2012.

Possible starting line ups Go here>>>

Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Arsenal: Leno, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal Go here>>>

Liverpool have made Anfield a fortress and are unbeaten in their last 60 Premier League games stretching back to April 2017.

Under Arteta, Arsenal have improved remarkably but Liverpool’s attacking threat could prove too much for the Gunners.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

FL1 (19:00) HJK Helsinki v Rovaniemi –Over 2.5 Go here>>>

FL1 (19:00) FC Inter Turku v FC Lahti -1

RU1(19:00) Khimki v Dynamo Moscow -2

EPL(19:45) Fulham v Aston Villa –Over 1.5

DK1(20:00) Nordsjaelland v Lyngby -1 Go here>>>

SE1 (20:00) AIK v Mjallby -1x

BE1 (21:45) Genk v Oostende -1

EPL (22:00) Liverpool v Arsenal -1

GOOD LUCK and Go here>>>