Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – Barcelona ace, Lionel Messi, has become the second footballer to attain the billionaire status after Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentina international has now earned $1 billion in pre-tax earnings during his career, making him the highest-earning player in 2020 according to Forbes.

Messi, 33, isset to earn a staggering $126million (salary of $92million plus $34million in endorsements).

Messi has endorsement deals with Adidas, Pepsi, Budweiser, and AI-vision Company OrCam Technologies.

Ronaldo is in second place on Forbes’ list with the Juventus star on course to earn $117million.

Ronaldo, who is arguably the most popular athlete in the world, has deals with companies like Nike, Herbalife and many more.

Brazil and PSG star, Neymar, who is set to earn $96million comes third on the list.

See the top 10 on Forbes’ highest-paid players in 2020.

