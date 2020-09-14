Monday, September 14, 2020 – Jeff Koinange’s brother, Waiganjo Mbiyu, passed on last week after his car rolled several times on the Mau-Narok Road.

Waiganjo was driving to his farm in Mau-Narok from Nakuru town, when the fatal incident occurred.

We have come across a social media post the late Waiganjo wrote early this year about life that has left people wondering if he knew his time was nigh.

In the post, he seeks to make peace with all that he had wronged and also said he had forgiven those who did him wrong.

He went on to state that life is too short to keep grudges.

The message mirrors Jeff’s tribute to him where he described Mbiyu as a gentle soul with a heart of gold.

Read the post below.

