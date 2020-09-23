Wednesday, September 23, 2020 – Leicester City host Arsenal tonight in the third-round of the Carabao Cup with the winner expected to take oneither Lincoln City or Liverpool next week for a place in the quarter-finals.
This will be just the third time the Foxes face the Gunners in the EFL Cup, having shared a win apiece in those previous two encounters.
Leicester have reached at least the quarter-finals in each of the last three campaigns while Arsenal have progressed past this stage of the EFL Cup in 16 of the last 17 seasons.
Possible starting line ups:
Leicester City: Ward, Justin, Morgan, Soyuncu, Thomas; Choudhury, Mendy; Gray, Maddison, Albrighton; Iheanacho
Arsenal: Macey, Cedric, Saliba, Luiz, Holding, Kolasinac; Elneny, Guendouzi; Pepe, Nketiah, Saka
Prediction: Leicester 1:2 Arsenal
While Arsenal are winless in their last three games against Leicester and have lost three in a row at the King Power Stadium, we reckon Arteta will field a relatively strong side to end that dismal run with a narrow victory.
