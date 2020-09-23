Wednesday, September 23, 2020 – Leicester City host Arsenal tonight in the third-round of the Carabao Cup with the winner expected to take oneither Lincoln City or Liverpool next week for a place in the quarter-finals.

This will be just the third time the Foxes face the Gunners in the EFL Cup, having shared a win apiece in those previous two encounters.

Leicester have reached at least the quarter-finals in each of the last three campaigns while Arsenal have progressed past this stage of the EFL Cup in 16 of the last 17 seasons. Go here>>>

Possible starting line ups:

Leicester City: Ward, Justin, Morgan, Soyuncu, Thomas; Choudhury, Mendy; Gray, Maddison, Albrighton; Iheanacho

Arsenal: Macey, Cedric, Saliba, Luiz, Holding, Kolasinac; Elneny, Guendouzi; Pepe, Nketiah, Saka

Prediction: Leicester 1:2 Arsenal Go here>>>

While Arsenal are winless in their last three games against Leicester and have lost three in a row at the King Power Stadium, we reckon Arteta will field a relatively strong side to end that dismal run with a narrow victory.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

EEL (19:00) Apollon v Lech Poznan -1x Go here>>>

ENC (21:00) Stoke City v Gillingham -1

ENC (21:45) Chelsea v Barnsley -1

ENC (21:45) Leicester v Arsenal –GG Go here>>>

ENC (21:45) Fleetwood v Everton -2

ECL (22:00) Gent v Kyiv -1x

ECL (22:00) Olympiacos v Omonia -1

GOOD LUCK and Go here>>>