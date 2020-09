Friday, 18 September 2020 – Veteran Nigerian actress, Patience Ozokwor, who has appeared in countless Afro movies, recently celebrated her 62nd birthday.

Friends and family gathered to celebrate Patience’s birthday and treated her to lavish gifts.

Among the many gifts she received from her children is an expensive Mercedes Benz.

The veteran actress shed tears of joy after she was handed over the German machine.

See photos.









Here are more photos of the birthday party.











