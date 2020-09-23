Wednesday, September 23, 2020 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has thrown his weight behind the push to legalize the use of Marijuana for medical purposes in Kenya.

The campaign to decriminalize the growth and use of Marijuana in the country was spearheaded by the late former Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, who tabled a bill in Parliament in 2018.

In the draft Bill, the late legislator was seeking to have a regulation for the growth and safe use of the stimulant, including the registration of growers, producers, manufacturers and users.

Mr. Okoth also believed that legalizing bhang would boost the economy and provide jobs.

Hon Ken Okoth wanted y’all legislators to do the needful but y’all failed him pic.twitter.com/Wc1guhnCZo — 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝐿𝑎𝑠𝑡 𝐶ℎ𝑎𝑝𝑜 𝐵𝑒𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟 (@raykako) September 22, 2020

Ole Kina made his stand known when he shared a video touring an expansive Marijuana Farm in Lithuania in Europe.

In the video that has since gone viral, the vocal Senator urged Kenya to borrow a leaf from the European country and legalize bhang.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is crazy. Why is it that we in Kenya are still stuck with the old way of saying that this is an illegal drug…this is crazy…my host is telling me this is hemp which is used for construction and making ropes but it actually smells like weed, I might get out of here, high,” says the lawmaker.

Adding: “But anyway, that’s not the issue. If this is good either to reduce the pain of cancer patients and we know how cancer is killing people in Kenya, why not legalize it? What is so bad about it? We only live once. If this weed is good for us, lets legalize it. If it’s not good then let’s not allow other people in the world to plant it.”

Ole Kina went on to state that he would love to live in that country while marveling at the Sativa plants towering above him.

“All this is weed, and it is legal, damn! I would love to live here.” He said.

Watch the video and reaction below.

Life! I swear all of us are naturally high! Some with Nyasore others busaaa! instead of giving directions or consulting they decide to give a striker the ball while facing the goal post! Sawa twende Kazi! pic.twitter.com/HKD7iSfC33 — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) September 22, 2020









The Kenyan DAILY POST