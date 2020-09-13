Sunday September 13, 2020 – Agriculture CS Peter Munya has warned Deputy President William Ruto to keep off matters related to the miraa trade or else he will see fire.

This is after the DP asked Miraa farmers to diversify their crops to cushion themselves from market shocks, before Kenya and Somalia could come to an understanding over the maritime dispute.

But speaking from Igembe South when he was launching the construction of a number of miraa markets, Munya warned Ruto against politicising issues related to the miraa trade.

“We do not want Tanga Tanga and others in miraa market issues.”

“There were people on TV telling us to seek alternatives.”

“As a miraa community, it is the mainstay,” Munya stated.

The CS added that President Uhuru Kenyatta was holding talks with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the issue was sorted out in no time.

“It is the Government led by the president that is pursuing the issue diplomatically,” he added.

Munya announced that new markets will now be available at Athiru, Kimongoro, Kiengu, Mutuate as well as other places.

