Monday, September 14, 2020 – Juney Karisa, the daughter of late former powerful Minister, Karisa Maitha, wedded her long-time boyfriend, Patrick Mwavula, over the weekend, in a lavish ceremony graced by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

The two exchanged vows at the Methodist Church opposite Tononoka Hall and the reception was held at Bahari Gates Restaurant in Mtwapa.

Mwavula is an Information Officer at the executive office of the Governor, Mombasa County.

The beautiful bride disclosed that they met during the 2017 elections period and they hit it off.

“We are in the same line of work and so it was easy to get along.”

“We have been friends rather than lovers (since 2017) and that gave us a firm foundation to who we are today.” Said Juney

Emmanuel Karisa Maitha alias Hurricane, served as Kisauni MP from 1997 to his death in 2004, aged 50.

He served as Minister in the Local Government and Tourism & Wildlife dockets.

Check out photos from the wedding below.





