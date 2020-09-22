Tuesday, 22 September 2020 – A lady has narrated how her grandmother, who is more than 90 years old, was over the moon after they flew her to Diani for a vacation.

According to the lady, it was the first time that her grandmother boarded a plane.

After getting to Diani, she sampled sumptuous sea food and had the best time of her life.

Sadly, she had a stroke after they jetted back upcountry and although she has never walked again, they are happy as a family since they gave her a treat of her lifetime.

See these beautiful photos of her grandmother, who is enjoying her last days on earth, having a blast in Diani.















The Kenyan DAILY POST