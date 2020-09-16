Wednesday, September 15, 2020 – This lady and her lawyer father are going viral on social media after she recreated her childhood photo with him shortly after she was admitted to the bar.

The first photo captures the lady sitting beside her father in a library reading a book.

The second shows her and her father in their lawyer garb, recreating the same pose from years ago in a more modern library.

Clearly, she has walked in her father’s footsteps and achieved her dreams of becoming a lawyer and Netizens are impressed.

While sharing the photo on twitter, the lady wrote.

“I have always been a daddy’s girl,”

See the amazing photos below.







