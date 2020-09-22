Tuesday September 22, 2020 – Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General, Wilson Sossion, has directed all schools to ensure a gender desk is set up ahead of a planned reopening.

In a statement to Kenyans, Sossion also urged the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to adopt a gender desk in schools to ensure every learner returns to school.

“I am directing all schools to establish a gender desk.”

“There must be a KNUT gender desk at every school that must be expanded to include TSC and other stakeholders,” he stated

“KNUT is calling on our members when they resume on Monday to map out and ensure all girls and boys are back in school regardless of the challenges and situations they have been exposed to.”

“We must work with the Ministry of Education and the Teacher’s Service Commission so that the gender issues and recovery is an activity in every school,” stated Sossion.

This comes on the backdrop of the country recording an alarming number of teenage pregnancies exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Nominated MP asked schools across the country to establish a gender desk with a strong committee to deal with gender issues in schools.

He noted that KNUT has sufficient data and strategies to implement the gender recovery programme in schools and urged the Government to adopt it as a policy.

The KNUT Sec-Gen added that police will also need to be incorporated in the programme to ensure that the perpetrators are put behind bars.

Sossion is confident that the programme will ensure every student returns to school despite some being victims of Gender-Based Violence and early pregnancy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST