Tuesday September 15, 2020 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri’s tongue slipped and revealed the name of Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2022 presidential election.

Ruto, who appears to be the man to beat in the 2022 presidential elections, has been traversing the country in preparation for the race to the house on the Hill.

Speaking on Monday, Mwangi who has now formed The Service Party said that it is important to have a political party because if Ruto was to choose a running mate from the region, he will be powerless having witnessed what has happened in the current Jubilee Government.

Mwangi revealed that he will come into Ruto’s Government as the Deputy President with his party to avoid blackmail.

The youthful politician from Laikipia said that it will also be a mistake to be funded by the Deputy President because you will be at his mercy and you will never question him.

He revealed that himself, Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, and Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, are the men that will be considered as Deputy Presidents in Ruto’s Government.

